HKQ Kids organizes free drive-in movie event for families

After an annual summertime bicycle helmet giveaway was cancelled due to COVID-19, the nonprofit HKQ Kids came up with a new treat for families.

A summertime tradition, 12 years strong, that's spearheaded by the children's advocacy group HKQ Kids, won't happen this year because of the pandemic and social distancing restrictions.

HKQ Kids normally gives away thousands of free bicycle helmets over the fourth of July weekend in Wilkes-Barre's Kirby Park. However; the event was cancelled this summer due to COVID-19.

But the nonprofit HKQ Kids, that many associate with the Luzerne County based law firm Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn, is still finding a way to give back to the community.

It surrounds a free drive-in movie night this Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek.

The free movie event is being held in lieu of the annual bike helmet giveaway.

Registration Required:

To sign-up, head to this link and click "order online." Then, scroll to the middle of the page and click on either screen 1 or screen 2 that has the word "HKQ" in the title. Enter the number of people in the car and then click "check out."

The event is for this Friday, June 26 at the Garden Drive-In, Hunlock Creek.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and movies begin at 8:30 p.m.

Reservations must be made online .

Maximum number of vehicle occupants must not exceed the number of seat belts in the vehicle.

Refreshments will be available.Mask and social distancing protocols must be followed at the concession stand. You can order food ahead of time at this link.

What to expect:

Shrek and Madagascar will show on Screen 1.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Back to the Future on Screen 2.

About HKQ Kids:

HKQ Kids was established in October 2005 to promote child safety through community outreach and educational programs. The fund is administered by the Luzerne Foundation.

For additional safety tips, visit our Facebook and Instagram pages or go to www.hkqkids.org.