Helping local vets one step at a time in Central Pennsylvania

Part of Lycoming County is gearing up to host its 49th Annual Tiadaghton Race. The event supports local vets and the Jersey Shore Branch YMCA’s annual campaign.

It’s an event that’s all about mind over matter in Central Pennsylvania.

And soon, people will weight up, all to trek a distance in the name of honoring and helping local veterans.

It all surrounds Saturday's "49th Annual Tiadaghton Race" in Jersey Shore, Lycoming County.

The event is a fundraiser for the Jersey Shore Branch YMCA’s Annual Campaign. The campaign supports free community programs including the Y's VetStrong, LiveStrong, Brick House After-school Teen Program.

In addition, money raised at Saturday's event also helps support scholarships for people in the community who normally couldn't afford the Y along with other programs.

A big highlight of the event that Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted on Wednesday included the "4th Annual Tiadaghton Ruck March." This specific march, which ties into the event overall, is aimed at creating awareness, raising funds, and offering resources to those who struggle with PTSD and suicidal thoughts.

A ruck march involves a person carrying a weighted backpack as part of a walk or hike. The distances can vary.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2020 (it's also PTSD Awareness Day)

Time: Registration 7 a.m. Race starts 8 a.m.

Start Location: Jersey Shore Little League Complex, 426-598 Thompson Street, Jersey Shore PA 17740

Race Distances: A 5K walk/run (3.1 miles), 10K run (6.2 miles) and 10K Ruck March. You can carry as much or as little weight as you want as part of the Ruck March.

SIGN UP ONLINE & LEARN ABOUT COVID-19 SAFETY MEASURES

Click here to register for either race and learn more about the safety measures including staggered starts. Lycoming County is currently in the green phase which allows gatherings of 250 or less.

HOW TO SPONSOR A VETERAN:

Can't make the event? You can still support local veterans. Head to this link to donate funds to be used for local veterans to attend and participate at the Y's "VetStrong" program.

JUNE IS PTSD AWARENESS MONTH