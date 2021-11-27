Congratulations, Carmella and Robert!

Newswatch's 16 own Carmella Mataloni got married on Saturday afternoon.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Saturday was an extraordinary day for a member of our Newswatch 16 team.

Our very own Carmella Mataloni got married Saturday afternoon at St. Peter's Cathedral in Scranton.

Carmella married Robert Casey of Scranton with a little over a hundred friends and family members in attendance.

The couple originally planned to tie the knot in January of 2021 but postponed the nuptials because of the pandemic.