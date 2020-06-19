Bright Side 16: Running 220 miles for grandma

Scranton native and ultra-marathoner Corey Cappelloni is running across part of the country to visit his grandma and raise money for residents at Allied Services.

It's a Bright Side 16 segment showcasing one grandson's love for his grandma.

Scranton native Corey Cappelloni is on the final leg of running seven ultra-marathons in seven days. He's racking up approximately 220 miles as he runs from his home in Washington, D.C. to Allied Services Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center in Scranton.

Allied is where Corey's 98-year-old grandmother, Ruth, aka "Nana," lives.

The long-distance runner and humanitarian is running in solidarity with seniors and the staff who support them.

Corey has dubbed his trek "Run for Ruth." You can learn more at this link.

You can track Corey's journey LIVE at this link.

Corey says he's tackling this endurance challenge to show his Nana that "I am there for her" and to raise awareness for all the residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities around the country.

The main reason for Corey's "Run For Ruth," is because when the pandemic hit, nursing home residents were isolated and haven't seen their families in three months.

Corey wanted to help Allied Services, a nonprofit based in Northeastern Pennsylvania, raise funds to purchase technology and/or equipment to help keep residents entertained, engaged, and in touch with their families.

Corey's 98-year-old Nana also recently recovered from the coronavirus.

About Corey Cappelloni:

Corey Cappelloni is an accomplished humanitarian and ultrarunner as well as a loving father and grandson. He was the first American to complete the Marathon des Sables ultra-marathon trilogy through three deserts, including the Sahara Desert. An alumnus of Scranton High School, Bloomsburg University, University of Colorado Law School and Harvard University, Corey served in the Peace Corps in Moldova, worked as an attorney for the World Food Program in Italy, and served in various positions at the intersection of refugee law and policy. Read more about Corey's running career.