Art in action: live event brings pops of color to Hazleton

A live event hitting Hazleton this weekend will soon bring people’s imaginations to life on paper. It ties into the sixth annual "Peace Love Chalk."

All sorts of color will soon be popping up in the city of Hazleton.

The Luzerne County community will play host to the sixth annual "Peace Love Chalk" event this Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The activities will play out in and around 31 W. Broad Street in Hazleton.

The event is spearheaded by the Hazleton Art League. The nonprofit "fosters and promotes the arts through education, exhibitions and cultural events for the benefit and enrichment of the Greater Hazleton Area community."

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey highlighted the sixth annual "Peace Love Chalk" event on Wednesday morning.

HOW ARTISTS CAN GET INVOLVED:

Organizers say "Peace Love Chalk is a big prized chalk art competition for artists aged 12 and up.

Artists will work on Saturday, September 12, 2020, turning Broad Street in Hazleton into a beautiful sea of art. Artists, sponsors and spectators will be captivated by the artists while enjoying the many family friendly, safe and sanitary activities."

The deadline for artists to sign up is tonight, Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Head here and click on "PLC Forms." You're asked to print out the forms, fill them out, then scan or take a picture of the completed forms and email Ali McKittrick at exedir@hazletonsartleague.org.



If you have further questions, you can also reach Ali McKittrick, the Executive Director of the Hazleton Art League at her office: (570) 455-3333.

Hazleton Art League at the Hayden Family Center for the Arts

31 W. Broad St., Hazleton, PA 18201