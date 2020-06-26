A reason to road trip

If your family has been itching to get out of dodge for a bit and you’re wondering where to go that’s open for business, Newswatch 16 is here to help!

The pandemic has many people going stir crazy. And if your family has been looking for a reason to take a road trip, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey has you covered.

Ryan teamed up with Andreea Higdon from AAA North Penn based in Scranton.

Andreea shared several staycation destinations and beach ideas along with what to know surrounding COVID-19 restrictions.

Andreea joined Ryan and workers at Costa’s Family Fun Park in the Hawley area. The family fun park in Pike County is open for business and offers many outdoor, social distancing type of activities.

Below, is what AAA shared as “Five Cool Things To Do In PA" if you're looking to get out of dodge.

Looking for a beach trip?

Andreea also shared this information regarding Ocean City, Maryland.

- Outdoor activities and amusements such as park rides, miniature golf, go-kart tracks, arcades and casinos are now open, Ocean City restaurants are open and offering outdoor and indoor dining at 50% capacity, Outdoor pools are permitted to open at 50% capacity, Retail stores and malls, as well as grocery stores, banks, salons, and others are open, Gyms and other studio fitness activities are permitted to open at 50% capacity.

There is no requirement in the State of Maryland to wear masks outdoors in public at this time. All customers over the age of nine are required to wear face coverings while inside the enclosed area of any retail establishment or foodservice establishment.

Head here to learn about the options in Ocean City, Maryland and what’s changed in regard to restrictions during the pandemic.

Another option is Cape May, New Jersey:

Here’s what you need to know when visiting New Jersey.

Sitting and sunbathing are allowed on all beaches.

Swimming will be permitted beginning this Saturday at 10 a.m.

Beach tags are required for entry.

Short-term rentals are permitted beginning Saturday. Reservations at hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, and any other rentals are allowed at 60% capacity beginning June 1, and 100% capacity beginning June 22. Long-term rentals of 30 days or more have been permitted since May 11.

More information can be found at this link.

WANT TO KNOW WHAT BUSINESSES ARE OPEN?

As we move forward, WNEP wants to help local businesses connect with the community. Whether you are offering employment opportunities or wanting to reconnect with customers we are here for you. That’s why we’ve launched this ‘Open For Business’ page. If you have a business that’s operating or is hiring, in person or virtually, within the guidelines for your jurisdiction, we want to support you.