Teddy bear toss sets new world record at Hershey Bears

This year, the Hershey Bears say 52,341 stuffed animals were tossed onto the ice and donated to local charities.

HERSHEY, Pa. — A yearly tradition at the Hershey Bears has reportedly set a new world record.

Every year, the team holds its annual "Teddy Bear toss" game, where after the Bears score their first goal of the game, all of the attendees toss teddy bears onto the ice.

Those bears are then collected and donated to local charities.

It didn't take long for the Bears to light the lamp on Saturday night, scoring with 13:47 left in the first period.

Of course, it was time for the teddy bears to fill the ice, and the turnout was something you have to see:

Of course, some Hershey Bears players had to get in on the action, as well:

POV: You’re jumping into a pile of teddy bears with Alex Alexeyev #TeddyBearTossHershey #HersheyBearsCares pic.twitter.com/mQuYWvUsu1 — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 23, 2022

In total, the Hershey Bears reported that 52,341 stuffed animals were tossed onto the ice last night, and donated to local charities!