Throwback Thursdays: Christmas in July event at the drive-in

We could all use a little Christmas spirit with everything going on lately.
And an event hitting Lackawanna County this week could do just that.
Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the "Christmas in July" event playing out at The Circle Drive-In Theatre in Dickson City tomorrow, July 23, 2020.
It's part of something called "Throwback Thursdays." The event helps raise funds for the Lackawanna Historical Society. The nonprofit is located on the same grounds as the University of Scranton.
Christmas in July Event Details
Date: Thursday, July 23, 2020
Movie: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Location: The Circle Drive-In Theatre, Dickson City
Cost: $8 for adults. $5 for kids
Tickets: Available at this link.
August 20, 2020 Event
You can also purchase tickets at the same link above for the other "Throwback Thursday" event at The Circle Drive-In. It too benefits the Lackawanna Historical Society. The movie on Thursday, August 20,2020 will feature "Caddyshack."