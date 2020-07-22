Throwback Thursdays: Christmas in July event at the drive-in

The Circle Drive-in is showing two throwback movies, including one Christmas themed event, to help support The Lackawanna Historical Society.

We could all use a little Christmas spirit with everything going on lately.

And an event hitting Lackawanna County this week could do just that.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the "Christmas in July" event playing out at The Circle Drive-In Theatre in Dickson City tomorrow, July 23, 2020.

It's part of something called "Throwback Thursdays." The event helps raise funds for the Lackawanna Historical Society. The nonprofit is located on the same grounds as the University of Scranton.

Christmas in July Event Details

Date: Thursday, July 23, 2020

Movie: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Location: The Circle Drive-In Theatre, Dickson City

Cost: $8 for adults. $5 for kids

August 20, 2020 Event