The Lackawanna County Pizza Trail serves up help for locally owned pizzerias during pandemic

160 plus mom and pop pizzerias in Lackawanna County could get a much needed boost down the road thanks to a new, tasty campaign.

When the going got tough during the pandemic, a lot of us turned to, well, pizza to get through quarantine.

And to continue to help local mom and pop pizzerias thrive during and after COVID-19, the Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau has launched a new campaign.

It's called the "Lackawanna County Pizza Trail."

The visitors bureau broke down the county into 13 regions. See more below.

Locals get to pick their favorite pizza joints to be featured on the trail.

The top choices will be listed on the pizza trail map when voting is finished.

HOW TO VOTE

You can nominate/vote for your favorite pizza place in Lackawanna County, based on the region that is featured every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Voting happens here on the visitors bureau's Facebook page.

Voting/nominations end August 14 & 15.

The Lackawanna County Pizza Trail is expected to launch this fall.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY PIZZA SHOPS BY REGION

Here’s the voting schedule:

Monday, July 20th: Old Forge & Taylor

Wednesday, July 22nd: The Hill Section & Downtown Scranton

Friday, July 24th: Green Ridge Section of Scranton

Monday, July 27th: North Scranton, Pinebrook, and The Plot

Wednesday, July 29th: South Scranton & Minooka

Friday, July 31st: West Scranton & Tripp Park

Monday, August 3rd: Carbondale Region

Wednesday, August 5th: Mid Valley Region

Friday, August 7th: The Abingtons

Monday, August 10th: Valley View Region

Wednesday, August 12th: Dunmore

Friday, August 14th: North Pocono Region

The goal of the campaign is to shine a light on the 160+ family pizzerias in Lackawanna County.

The pizza trail will also be considered a new attraction for the area and promotes the county's dining/cuisine options.

To learn more about the voting and the campaign, head here!