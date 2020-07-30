The Lackawanna County Pizza Trail serves up help for locally owned pizzerias during pandemic

When the going got tough during the pandemic, a lot of us turned to, well, pizza to get through quarantine.
And to continue to help local mom and pop pizzerias thrive during and after COVID-19, the Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau has launched a new campaign.
It's called the "Lackawanna County Pizza Trail."
The visitors bureau broke down the county into 13 regions. See more below.
Locals get to pick their favorite pizza joints to be featured on the trail.
The top choices will be listed on the pizza trail map when voting is finished.
HOW TO VOTE
You can nominate/vote for your favorite pizza place in Lackawanna County, based on the region that is featured every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
Voting happens here on the visitors bureau's Facebook page.
Voting/nominations end August 14 & 15.
The Lackawanna County Pizza Trail is expected to launch this fall.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY PIZZA SHOPS BY REGION
Here’s the voting schedule:
Monday, July 20th: Old Forge & Taylor
Wednesday, July 22nd: The Hill Section & Downtown Scranton
Friday, July 24th: Green Ridge Section of Scranton
Monday, July 27th: North Scranton, Pinebrook, and The Plot
Wednesday, July 29th: South Scranton & Minooka
Friday, July 31st: West Scranton & Tripp Park
Monday, August 3rd: Carbondale Region
Wednesday, August 5th: Mid Valley Region
Friday, August 7th: The Abingtons
Monday, August 10th: Valley View Region
Wednesday, August 12th: Dunmore
Friday, August 14th: North Pocono Region
The goal of the campaign is to shine a light on the 160+ family pizzerias in Lackawanna County.
The pizza trail will also be considered a new attraction for the area and promotes the county's dining/cuisine options.
To learn more about the voting and the campaign, head here!
Unlike wine trails and ice cream trails, there won't be a punch card. The locations will be listed on the Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau's website as a way to encourage people to try more restaurants.