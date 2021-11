Click, laugh, learn!

BLAKELY, Pa. — With Daylight saving time ending this weekend has Joe thinking about time.

In time, a.m. stands for ante meridiem, meaning "before noon," and p.m. stands for post meridiem, meaning "after noon."

That has Joe wondering what noon and midnight are themselves. Are they a.m. or p.m.? Find out in this week's Wham Cam.