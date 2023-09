Click, laugh, learn!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — Joe is bracing for colder weather. He is curious about goosebumps. What are they and how do they get there?

Let's learn something Wham Cam-style.

So, he met up with people in Lackawanna County to see if anyone knows in this week's Wham Cam.