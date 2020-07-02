What's Doin' Calendar of Events

If you would like your event to be considered for the What's Doin' page, email the details of your event to pol@wnep.com
Ice Fishing Derby
February 15 8am to 1pm
Frances Slocum State Park
Nanticoke Conservation Club
Info: Nanticokeconservationclub.com
Valley Outdoors Cabin Fever Expo
February 15 10 to 6pm
February 16 10am to 4pm
Mifflinburg Intermediate School
Info: 570-742-9671
NWTF Banquet
February 22
Montrose VFW
Wilson F. Moore Chapter
Info: 609-529-7526
Sportsmen's Fishing & Hunting Flea Market
February 23 7am To 1pm
@ SE-WY-CO Fire Hall
Bethlehem
Delaware River Shad Fishermen's Assoc.
Info:610-691-8518
NWTF Banquet
February 29
Newberry Est. Appletree Terrace, Dallas
Red Rock Chapter
Info: 570-704-9930
nwtf.org
NWTF Banquet
February 29
Stroudsmoor Country Inn, Stroudsburg
Pocono Mountain Chapter
Info: 570-582-7341
nwtf.org
NWTF Banquet
March 7
Landingville Fire Hall
Schuylkill Spurs Chapter
Info: 570-366-7783
nwtf.org
NWTF Banquet
March 21
Sayre Elks Club
Endless Mountain Chapter
Info: 570-637-3115
nwtf.org
NWTF Banquet
March 27
Troy Fire Hall
Armenia Mountain Spurs Chapter
Info: 607-425-1055
nwtf.org
NWTF Banquet
March 28
Castanea Picnic Grounds, Lock Haven
Bald Eagle Longbeards Chapter
Info: 570-263-0536
nwtf.org
NWTF Banquet
March 28th 4pm
Capriotti's, McAdoo, Pa
Honey Hole Longbeards NWTF Banquet
Contact Mark: 570-788-6362
Keystone Elk Country Alliance Banquet
April 4
Pine Barn Inn, Danville
Chilli Creek Chapter
Info: experienceelkcountry.com
Keystone Elk Country Alliance Banquet
April 18
Durrwachter Alumni Center, Lock Haven
Clinton County Chapter
Info: experienceelkcountry.com
Keystone Elk Country Alliance Banquet
May 9
Shadowbrook Resort, Tunkhannock
Endless Mountains Chapter
Info: experienceelkcountry.com
Pennsylvania Bowhunters Festival
September 18-19-20
Sullivan County Fairgrounds
Info: pabowhunters.com