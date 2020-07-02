What's Doin' Calendar of Events

Get involved in your communities outdoor related activities.

If you would like your event to be considered for the What's Doin' page, email the details of your event to pol@wnep.com





Ice Fishing Derby

February 15 8am to 1pm

Frances Slocum State Park

Nanticoke Conservation Club

Info: Nanticokeconservationclub.com

Valley Outdoors Cabin Fever Expo

February 15 10 to 6pm

February 16 10am to 4pm

Mifflinburg Intermediate School

Info: 570-742-9671

NWTF Banquet

February 22

Montrose VFW

Wilson F. Moore Chapter

Info: 609-529-7526

Sportsmen's Fishing & Hunting Flea Market

February 23 7am To 1pm

@ SE-WY-CO Fire Hall

Bethlehem

Delaware River Shad Fishermen's Assoc.

Info:610-691-8518

NWTF Banquet

February 29

Newberry Est. Appletree Terrace, Dallas

Red Rock Chapter

Info: 570-704-9930

nwtf.org

NWTF Banquet

February 29

Stroudsmoor Country Inn, Stroudsburg

Pocono Mountain Chapter

Info: 570-582-7341

nwtf.org

NWTF Banquet

March 7

Landingville Fire Hall

Schuylkill Spurs Chapter

Info: 570-366-7783

nwtf.org

NWTF Banquet

March 21

Sayre Elks Club

Endless Mountain Chapter

Info: 570-637-3115

nwtf.org

NWTF Banquet

March 27

Troy Fire Hall

Armenia Mountain Spurs Chapter

Info: 607-425-1055

nwtf.org

NWTF Banquet

March 28

Castanea Picnic Grounds, Lock Haven

Bald Eagle Longbeards Chapter

Info: 570-263-0536

nwtf.org

NWTF Banquet

March 28th 4pm

Capriotti's, McAdoo, Pa

Honey Hole Longbeards NWTF Banquet

Contact Mark: 570-788-6362

Keystone Elk Country Alliance Banquet

April 4

Pine Barn Inn, Danville

Chilli Creek Chapter

Info: experienceelkcountry.com

Keystone Elk Country Alliance Banquet

April 18

Durrwachter Alumni Center, Lock Haven

Clinton County Chapter

Info: experienceelkcountry.com

Keystone Elk Country Alliance Banquet

May 9

Shadowbrook Resort, Tunkhannock

Endless Mountains Chapter

Info: experienceelkcountry.com

Pennsylvania Bowhunters Festival

September 18-19-20

Sullivan County Fairgrounds