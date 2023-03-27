People & Places slideshow

Share your trophy photos with us!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Share your photos with us in the Pennsylvania People and Places Slideshow.

How do I submit a photo?

Be sure to include your name and hometown, as well as enough information about the photo for us to write a good story. Please do not submit duplicate photos.

CLICK HERE to email your photo to us.

Have the WNEP App? You can also submit your photo using the People & Places submission link on the homepage or by tapping the "Share with Us" button in the Near Me section of the app.

By submitting a photo, you verify that all information is correct and allow WNEP to air your photo.

Will my photo be on TV?

Every now and then, we will choose a few of them to air in the Pennsylvania People and Places segment on the show.

Not all photos will make air, and photos will not immediately appear on the slideshow. They will appear once they are approved by an administrator.

Where else can I see People & Places photos?