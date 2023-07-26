National Archery & Outdoors Bow Giveaway

Register for a chance to win either a Tenpoint "Turbo S1" crossbow or a Mathews "V3x 33" compound bow from Pennsylvania Outdoor Life and National Archery & Outdoors.

ALLENWOOD, Pa. — Pennsylvania Outdoor Life and National Archery & Outdoors have teamed up to give away a Tenpoint "Turbo S1" crossbow or a Mathews "V3x 33" compound bow.

PRIZES

Prize 1: Tenpoint Turbo S1 crossbow package in Moss Green. Package includes ACUslide cranking system for cocking and decocking the crossbow, lighted reticle scope with speed adjustment caps, quiver, 3 bolts with field points, 20 minutes of range time to educate the winner on its proper use and ensure it’s sighted in. Value: $1299.99

Prize 2: Mathews V3x 33 (any stock color the winner chooses). This is a bow-only prize. The bow is a 70lb Max with switch weight mods available. The winner can choose Right or Left-handed (in any stock color). Variable draw length 27 to 31.5 inches. With Mathews Bridge-Lock Technology. Any accessories purchased in the store for the bow will be installed at no additional charge. 30 minutes of range time to practice with the bow. Value: $1199.99



HOW TO ENTER

Enter once between 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 30 and 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8.

The winner of Prize #1 will be announced during Pennsylvania Outdoor Life on Sunday, August 13th.

The winner of Prize #2 will be announced on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life on Sunday, August 20th.

Ready to win? FILL OUT THE FORM HERE TO ENTER!