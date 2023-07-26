National Archery & Outdoors Bow Giveaway

ALLENWOOD, Pa. — Pennsylvania Outdoor Life and National Archery & Outdoors have teamed up to give away a Tenpoint "Turbo S1" crossbow or a Mathews "V3x 33" compound bow.
PRIZES
Prize 1: Tenpoint Turbo S1 crossbow package in Moss Green. Package includes ACUslide cranking system for cocking and decocking the crossbow, lighted reticle scope with speed adjustment caps, quiver, 3 bolts with field points, 20 minutes of range time to educate the winner on its proper use and ensure it’s sighted in. Value: $1299.99
Prize 2: Mathews V3x 33 (any stock color the winner chooses). This is a bow-only prize. The bow is a 70lb Max with switch weight mods available. The winner can choose Right or Left-handed (in any stock color). Variable draw length 27 to 31.5 inches. With Mathews Bridge-Lock Technology. Any accessories purchased in the store for the bow will be installed at no additional charge. 30 minutes of range time to practice with the bow. Value: $1199.99
HOW TO ENTER
Enter once between 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 30 and 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8.
The winner of Prize #1 will be announced during Pennsylvania Outdoor Life on Sunday, August 13th.
The winner of Prize #2 will be announced on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life on Sunday, August 20th.
Ready to win? FILL OUT THE FORM HERE TO ENTER!
Catch Pennsylvania Outdoor Life on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. on WNEP or live and on-demand with WNEP+ on Roku, FireTV and Apple TV.