MOOSIC, Pa. — Enjoy venison sausage but hate waiting days to enjoy it? Try Jake's quick venison sausage recipe and we'll sure you won't be disappointed.
VENISON SAUSAGE (1 pound)
1 Pound Ground Venison/Pork
1 teaspoon fennel seeds
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
½ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ cup grated cheese
2 tablespoons ice water
1 Tablespoon parsley flakes
Put fennel seeds, sugar, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes and garlic powder into a spice mill or blender and blend until powdery.
Sprinkle the blended spices on the ground meat and add the cheese, water, and parsley flakes.
Allow meat mixture to set for at least an hour before forming meatballs. Pan fry or bake until done.