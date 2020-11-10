Don't wait days to enjoys some delicious venison sausage.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Enjoy venison sausage but hate waiting days to enjoy it? Try Jake's quick venison sausage recipe and we'll sure you won't be disappointed.

VENISON SAUSAGE (1 pound)

1 Pound Ground Venison/Pork

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ cup grated cheese

2 tablespoons ice water

1 Tablespoon parsley flakes

Put fennel seeds, sugar, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes and garlic powder into a spice mill or blender and blend until powdery.

Sprinkle the blended spices on the ground meat and add the cheese, water, and parsley flakes.