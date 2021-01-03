Reasons To Smile: Eight year old raises hundreds for local restaurant workers from tip challenge

In this Reasons To Smile segment, we meet an eight-year-old boy who stepped up to help workers at a few mom-and-pop shops in central PA.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — With fewer people eating inside restaurants these days, the tips many waiters and waitresses rely on aren’t what they used to be in most places before the pandemic hit.

That gave eight-year-old Gio Dellomo from Williamsport an idea.

"It is a challenging time. People are losing their jobs and stuff," said Gio.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted Gio's story.

The third-grader from Montgomery Elementary School in Lycoming County launched what he calls "a tip challenge.”

An idea he says his family first cooked up about a year ago to give to employees at a mom-and-pop restaurant in the Williamsport area.

"They gave eight hundred thirty dollars," said Gio.

So, Gio wanted to do a second “tip challenge” on his own. Thanks to donations from family and friends, Gio recently raised and gave $1,000 split up among the staff at Mileto’s Sub Shop in the Newberry section of Williamsport.

"A lot of us here do have kids. So, it's just very helpful for us, especially right now. We're very excited for this," said Mackenzie Ardrey, a Mileto's Sub Shop employee. "It's hard for everyone right now with the pandemic and jobs being so short."

Gio admits, one of the reasons he chose Mileto’s Sub Shop, is because his Nanny works there and he's also a big fan of the food.

The owner of Mileto’s, Kristy Ardrey, says Gio’s generosity has meant a lot to her team.

"I don't take tips. So he said he's going to bring me bacon," explained Kristy. "I think it's amazing. He is a great kid. He comes down here every once in a while and eats and always wants to help out, wipe the tables, and whatnot. And he's just a little sweetheart and my staff appreciates it. They work their butts off."

Ryan asked Gio, "What does it mean to you when you see people really light up and get really happy when you do something kind for them?"

"It makes me feel good by helping the community. It makes me feel like I'm making their day," explained Gio.

And Gio’s already starting to raise funds for his third tip challenge in central PA, hoping to surprise workers at another restaurant.

How To Support Gio's Tip Challenge