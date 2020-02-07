Being flexible this fourth: 'Yoga on the Roof' still on in Scranton with changes

A Fourth of July tradition will still take place this year to support the NEPA Philharmonic.

A Fourth of July Yoga tradition in Scranton is turning those downward dogs into donations for a special organization in our area.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey highlighted the seventh annual "Yoga on the Roof" in Scranton. It happens this Saturday, July 4, 2020.

A donation of $10 benefits the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic's educational programs.

The event plays out this Fourth of July on top of the parking garage at The Marketplace at Steamtown in downtown Scranton.

It's spearheaded by Jaya Yoga in Clarks Summit. It involves one hour of yoga accompanied by live music.

This year's event will be modified a bit to accommodate CDC health and safety guidelines.

Organizers say yogis of all levels are welcome.

You're encouraged to come wearing a mask until the practice begins.

Participants are asked to bring their own mats, hand sanitizers, and water.

Pre-registration is required

Pre-registration by midnight on Thursday, July 2, 2020, is required.

Head to this link and proceed through the two steps. The first is to pay and register, and the second is to sign the waiver.