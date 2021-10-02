Yee-haw! Kick up your heels this weekend at the Hawley Harvest Hoedown

HAWLEY, Pa. — It’s the fall fling in Wayne County that could have you cutting a rug and a whole lot more.
It all ties into Hawley’s Harvest Hoedown that runs this week.
The fall tradition in this part of the Poconos is spearheaded by the Downtown Hawley Partnership, a nonprofit dedicated to helping the local community thrive!
Festivities are planned in Hawley this Saturday and Sunday, October 2 and October 3, starting around 10 a.m.
The big highlight is the actual hoedown Saturday night.
Hoedown details:
- Saturday, October 2, 2021
- 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- The Ritz Theater - 512 Keystone St., Hawley, PA 18428
- CLICK HERE for tickets.
See the schedule of events below.
To learn more about the Downtown Hawley Partnership, head here!
Also this week in Hawley, a scarecrow contest is underway. Check out the clip below for more details.
Head here for more information about Hawley's Harvest Hoedown.