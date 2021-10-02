Yee-haw! Kick up your heels this weekend at the Hawley Harvest Hoedown

One of the most popular autumn attractions gets underway in part of the Poconos this weekend. It’ll feature fall festivities, food, entertainment, and more!

HAWLEY, Pa. — It’s the fall fling in Wayne County that could have you cutting a rug and a whole lot more.

It all ties into Hawley’s Harvest Hoedown that runs this week.

The fall tradition in this part of the Poconos is spearheaded by the Downtown Hawley Partnership, a nonprofit dedicated to helping the local community thrive!

Festivities are planned in Hawley this Saturday and Sunday, October 2 and October 3, starting around 10 a.m.

The big highlight is the actual hoedown Saturday night.

Hoedown details:

Saturday, October 2, 2021

8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The Ritz Theater - 512 Keystone St., Hawley, PA 18428

CLICK HERE for tickets.



See the schedule of events below.

To learn more about the Downtown Hawley Partnership, head here!

Also this week in Hawley, a scarecrow contest is underway. Check out the clip below for more details.