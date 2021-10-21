It's go time for WNEP's 37th annual Feed A Friend campaign

It's a tradition at The News Station, and starting Friday, October 22, 2021, Feed A Friend gets underway for another year.

MOOSIC, Pa. — It's a holiday tradition that's been thriving for 37 years in our area, and starting Friday, October 22, 2021, through Thanksgiving, WNEP-TV's annual Feed A Friend program is back for another year.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted what's new in 2021 with help from CEO Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank in the Pittston area. The warehouse is known for being a huge clearinghouse of sorts to help distribute food to smaller pantries in our community.

This year's changes

In 2021, Feed A Friend is reincorporating food donations along with a robust digital donation element. ShurSaves, ShopRites, and area Wegmans (collecting monetary donations) are all participating.

Due to the pandemic, there's a bigger push this year for monetary donations to limit contact. However, some of our Feed A Friend partners will still collect non-perishable items. Keep an eye out for Feed A Friend signs and donation boxes.

All money and items stay in the 18 counties where they were collected.

Donations help thousands of families in need over the holiday season throughout Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

Food is distributed closer to Thanksgiving.

Ways to donate or receive help

Whether you need some extra help this holiday season with food or just want to learn how to donate to a local food bank in your community, CLICK HERE to connect to a location in your area. The list is broken down county by county.

Each participating agency's mailing address, along with their contact information, is at that link. Please make checks out to the specific agency of your choice, not WNEP or Feed A Friend.