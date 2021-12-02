Hawley Jolly Christmas: Winterfest 2021 is coming soon to Wayne County

A tree-mendous time is on tap in one part of Wayne County as a way to bring people together to celebrate the season.

HAWLEY, Pa. — It’s go-time this weekend for Hawley Winterfest.

The event features two weekends full of festivities.

The Wayne County community promises twinkling lights, holiday music, horse-drawn carriage rides, and more over the course of 10 days.

Local downtown businesses also get in on the fun with specials, holiday treats, and gift ideas.

Various activities ranging from historic walking tours to a harp concert are on tap.

Winterfest runs through Sunday, December 12.

The Hawley Winterfest is proudly presented by the Downtown Hawley Partnership.

For more information, check out the links below: