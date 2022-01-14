Winter skincare tips: Viewers, dermatologist share secrets to preventing cracked and chipped hands

If the cold weather has your hands screaming for relief, you're not alone. Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey shares some winter skin care tips to help.

SCRANTON, Pa. — "As a dermatologist, I recommend taking baths and showers that are shorter and using warm, not hot water because hot water can actually irritate hate dry skin. Also, use a body wash that is gentle and fragrance-free. After showering, gently pat the skin dry and immediately apply a moisturizer when the skin is still damp. To help seal in the moisture, use an ointment or cream rather than a lotion, as these tend to be more effective," said Dr. Mary Brady, a dermatologist at Geisinger. "You'll want to choose an ointment like Aquaphor or even Vaseline."

If your skin is extremely dry, try this approach with those same ointments at bedtime.

"Consider putting on some cotton gloves to help it sink in while you're sleeping," added Dr. Brady.

Another tip is to read the labels.

"Check the ingredients on your skincare products. Deodorant soaps and products that contain alcohol and fragrance can actually be irritating to the skin. And consider using a humidifier to help provide some added moisture to the air."

There's one thing a lot of people forget to do regarding their skin in the wintertime, and that's sunscreen.