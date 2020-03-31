Where families can turn for free food

It’s not only food pantries trying to answer the call for help right now, but also area restaurants to make sure people in our area don’t go hungry.

With schools and senior citizen centers closed and now some families facing job loss, getting food isn't always easy.

But dozens of businesses and nonprofits are stepping up big time to help.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted that availability on Tuesday.

From food pantries to area restaurants, including Villa Marie II in Scranton, many are doing what they can to make sure people in our area don't go hungry. The restaurant along Washburn Street offers free meals for kids on weekdays from three until six. They're also offering $9.00 takeout meals as well.

But to make sure places, especially food pantries, can continue their missions during this tough time, they have a few requests which include:

Disinfectant wipes

Paper or plastic grocery bags

Monetary donations

Volunteers to pack up boxes of food for households

Your best bet is to contact a food pantry in your community to see how you can support them during this difficult time.

" We're just trying to keep everyone fed in our community," Clancy Harrison said.

Clancy runs the Al Beech West Side Food Pantry in Kingston. To help with social distancing, the food pantry offers a drive-through option every Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Those in need can get four days-worth of groceries. The food pantry is on the same grounds of Church of Christ Uniting in Kingston.

" We're so grateful to help the people who come to pick the food up. I've seen some in tears," Volunteer Rena Briggs said.

To give you a sense of the high demand at Al Beech, last March, on Tuesdays, the food pantry served 35 households. A year later, the place is serving about 300 households on Tuesday mornings because of everything surrounding COVID-19. It's why donations are needed to keep this place afloat.

You can drop off donations anytime at Al Beech Food Pantry outside near a big walk-in cooler. It's important to note that the facility is not taking food donations at this time to decrease contamination. The pantry receives its supply from CEO Weinberg Food Bank in Luzerne County.

And whether it's donating supplies or your time, the pantry in Kingston also offers "family packing" opportunities where you can sign up for a time slot to lend a hand in a disinfected isolated area.

Anyone who volunteers is asked to go through a health screening, which includes taking their temperature to try to keep everyone safe.

More WNEP resources for free meals in our area:

Newswatch 16 also wants to make sure you have a place to turn for food. You can head to our link here to see a list of area businesses and organizations offering free meals. Our team at the News Station is constantly updating it.

You can get added to this list on WNEP's site if you're offering free meals by emailing Colleen.Joyce@wnep.com

More on Al Beech West Side Food Pantry from Clancy Harrison:

Location: Church of Christ Uniting 786 W. Market Street Kingston, PA 18704

Church of Christ Uniting 786 W. Market Street Kingston, PA 18704 Distribution: Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. How: drive-through only

drive-through only Food Served : Our goal is to serve everyone bread, milk, fresh produce, canned veggies, canned fruit, canned tuna, canned chicken, pasta, mac and cheese, pasta sauce, rice, potato flakes, and more. However, food can run out depending on how many people served.

Our goal is to serve everyone bread, milk, fresh produce, canned veggies, canned fruit, canned tuna, canned chicken, pasta, mac and cheese, pasta sauce, rice, potato flakes, and more. However, food can run out depending on how many people served. Who: Anyone in need

Anyone in need Rules: Everyone visiting the food pantry must remain in their cars and pop their trunk. Our volunteers will place the food in the trunk of the vehicle.

Food Pantry needs:

The Al Beech Food Pantry needs plastic grocery bags, monetary donations, disinfectant wipes.

Volunteers can join the FB group to stay up to date with the latest volunteer opportunities. The food pantry provides PRIVATE quarantined food packing times for families! The family must be four or more people, in quarantine together, and have children 10 years of age or older.

Food pantry receives food from the following:

The food pantry is NOT taking food donations for safety precautions. The food pantry receives food from Weinberg Food Bank and purchases food from local retailers.

Background of Food Pantry:

The food pantry has been around since 1983.

Compared to March 2019, they are now serving (due to COVID-19 economic pressure) more people. The amount of people they serve has increased by over 700%.

To donate, click here.

To get food or to contact Al Beech, head here for the pantry's Facebook page.

For more information, you can email Clancy Harrison at clancy@clancyharrison.com.