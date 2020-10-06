What to expect at your next check-up with a doctor following COVID-19

With more and more doctors’ offices and clinics re-opening lately across our area, Newswatch 16 shows the safety measures to expect at your next check-up.

As many doctors' offices and clinics try to get back to business as usual, patients can expect some changes when they first walk into the waiting room, including at many Geisinger facilities.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey visited Geisinger Woodbine, an outpatient center near Danville on Wednesday.

Ryan showed what to expect when you first hit the door. The outpatient center in Montour County offers a variety of services, including dermatology, optometry/ophthalmology, pharmacy, pediatrics, primary care/family medicine, orthopedics, and sports medicine.

Dr. Al Casale, Geisinger's Chief Medical Officer for Surgical Services, joined Ryan on Wednesday. Dr. Casale is a cardiothoracic surgeon by trade and also the chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute.

As more counties go from the yellow phase to green, Geisinger shared the safety measures it put into place as more doctors' offices and specialty clinics reopen throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Many of the Geisinger services that were consolidated or relocated when COVID-19 hit are returning to their normal locations with enhanced safety and health precautions.

Here's what to expect when you visit a Geisinger doctor's office or clinic:

The check-in/questioning process (asking if you traveled outside the area or country) No contact temperature check Additional cleaning of rooms and equipment Seating farther apart and more cleaning of waiting room seats Markers showing where to stand