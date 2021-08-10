Wanted: Our area’s best beards and moustaches for national event coming to Scranton

Know someone with the best beard or moustache? A national competition hitting Montage Mountain Resorts is putting out the call for a facial hair extravaganza!

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — From a sweet, styled moustache to some serious sideburns, if you or someone you know has quite the "hair-if-ic" look, in a good way, then you might want to sign up for the 2021 National Beard & Moustache Championships.

Organizers are putting out the call to rally competitors from our area.

The event plays out at Montage Mountain Resorts in Scranton from Thursday, September 9 through Sunday, September 12.

Two out of those four days involve a competition for the public. The competition benefits several local charities. See more below!

Getting involved:

Background info:

The Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau is helping to spearhead the National Beard & Moustache Championships, which is presented by Honest Amish.

“We couldn’t be happier," said Curt Camoni, the executive director of the Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau. "I’m especially proud because not only is this an amazing and unique event that will bring national attention along with economic impact, but it’s an event that the Visitors Bureau brought in through our sales efforts.”

The event includes more than 50 divisions of glorious facial hair competing for national titles such as:

natural moustache

sideburns freestyle

styled, handlebar moustache

full beard, best groomed at multiple lengths

Dali moustache

full beard, freestyle

natural goatee,

shaped realistic beard

Fu Manchu

attached, natural craft moustache

Donegal

creative beard

There are even local exclusive barbershops for the 2021 Championships, including Guy’s Barber Shop from Scranton and Three Saints Barber Shop & Shave Parlor from Jessup. The owners of both shops will help judge for various categories of the championship. Participants and spectators can receive a haircut, beard trim, or a shave during the competition.

Competition categories:

Spectators ticket info:

Organizers say that "in conjunction with the competition, a marketplace will be available for visitors and participants. Vendors include breweries, wineries, distilleries, barbershops, tattoo artists, and artisans. Guests can also enjoy Montage Mountain Resort’s facilities such as their full restaurant and bar, outdoor decks, and live music."

Who it all helps

Every year, Beard Team USA donates a large portion of the ticket proceeds to local charities in the championship’s host city. Below are the charities benefitting from this year’s championship:

Camp Freedom, Carbondale

Benefitting military veterans, first responders, and their families by providing outdoor adventures that encourage healing physically, mentally, and spiritually.

The Women's Resource Center, Scranton

Provides services for female and male victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking.

Direct Relief, National Organization

Works nationally and internationally to equip medical professionals with lifesaving medical resources for those in need.

About Beard Team USA:

Advocating for facial hair since 2003. Beard Team USA represents facial hair in the U.S. and international Beard & Moustache Championships, all while promoting positive facial hair awareness and the generous and charitable community nationwide. Beard Team USA is organized by a committee that takes pride in and recognizes the positive accomplishments of all beard clubs and organizations in the USA. Since 2010, the organization has been organizing and hosting the National Beard & Moustache Championships.

Beard Team USA on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan:

In 2017, Beard Team USA was on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.