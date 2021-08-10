x
Leckey Live

Wanted: Our area’s best beards and moustaches for national event coming to Scranton

Know someone with the best beard or moustache? A national competition hitting Montage Mountain Resorts is putting out the call for a facial hair extravaganza!
Credit: Story Blocks

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — From a sweet, styled moustache to some serious sideburns, if you or someone you know has quite the "hair-if-ic" look, in a good way, then you might want to sign up for the 2021 National Beard & Moustache Championships.

Organizers are putting out the call to rally competitors from our area. 

The event plays out at Montage Mountain Resorts in Scranton from Thursday, September 9 through Sunday, September 12.

Two out of those four days involve a competition for the public. The competition benefits several local charities. See more below!

Getting involved:

Background info:

The Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau is helping to spearhead the National Beard & Moustache Championships, which is presented by Honest Amish.

“We couldn’t be happier," said Curt Camoni, the executive director of the Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau. "I’m especially proud because not only is this an amazing and unique event that will bring national attention along with economic impact, but it’s an event that the Visitors Bureau brought in through our sales efforts.”

The event includes more than 50 divisions of glorious facial hair competing for national titles such as:

  • natural moustache
  • sideburns freestyle
  • styled, handlebar moustache
  • full beard, best groomed at multiple lengths
  • Dali moustache
  • full beard, freestyle
  • natural goatee,
  • shaped realistic beard
  • Fu Manchu
  • attached, natural craft moustache
  • Donegal
  • creative beard

There are even local exclusive barbershops for the 2021 Championships, including Guy’s Barber Shop from Scranton and Three Saints Barber Shop & Shave Parlor from Jessup. The owners of both shops will help judge for various categories of the championship. Participants and spectators can receive a haircut, beard trim, or a shave during the competition.

Competition categories:

The full list of categories can be found here.

Spectators ticket info:

Organizers say that "in conjunction with the competition, a marketplace will be available for visitors and participants. Vendors include breweries, wineries, distilleries, barbershops, tattoo artists, and artisans. Guests can also enjoy Montage Mountain Resort’s facilities such as their full restaurant and bar, outdoor decks, and live music."

To purchase Spectator Tickets, visit here.

Who it all helps 

Every year, Beard Team USA donates a large portion of the ticket proceeds to local charities in the championship’s host city. Below are the charities benefitting from this year’s championship:

 About Beard Team USA:

Advocating for facial hair since 2003. Beard Team USA represents facial hair in the U.S. and international Beard & Moustache Championships, all while promoting positive facial hair awareness and the generous and charitable community nationwide. Beard Team USA is organized by a committee that takes pride in and recognizes the positive accomplishments of all beard clubs and organizations in the USA. Since 2010, the organization has been organizing and hosting the National Beard & Moustache Championships.

Beard Team USA on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan:

In 2017, Beard Team USA was on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan. 

Click here or check out the video below to watch.