Walkers & runners wanted! Scranton Half Marathon now registering participants for race weekend that benefits several community projects

A fan favorite in our area that's full of "heart & sole" returns to northeastern Pennsylvania this April. Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey has more on how to get involved.

SCRANTON, Pa. — You may have heard about the "Scranton Half Marathon" that plays out yearly in Lackawanna County. But what you might not know is the positive impact the 13.1-mile race makes on several community initiatives.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey highlighted that and more with the half marathon committee on Tuesday's morning show.

Ryan visited Scranton Running Company, the driving force behind the race.

How the race helps our area:

Scranton Half Marathon committee members say previous funds raised from the Scranton Half Marathon have helped pave parts of the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail, supported upkeep/maintenance of the trail, added police monitored video cameras to the trail, and help provide the money to build the Scranton Half Marathon Pavilion. It's located on the West Olive Street trailhead across from the Scranton High School.

Race organizers say there is also the "Scranton Half Marathon Foundation." It was set up surrounding the race with a goal to help local charities and non-profit organizations in need. This past year's race in 2021 helped benefit some of those groups.

According to race organizers, an example of this came on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Representatives from St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Scranton, Friends of the Poor, and the Women's Resource Center were each presented with a $5,000 check from the foundation to benefit their programs. On top of that, St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen also received 50% of the net profits from the 2021 Scranton Half Marathon.

Those behind the big race say the 2022 event will continue to benefit local charities and organizations that provide "outstanding services for the greater Scranton area."

How to sign up:

To get involved in the Scranton Half Marathon weekend full of ranging from the 5K on Saturday, April 2, to the half marathon walk/run event on Sunday, April 3, HEAD HERE!

Also, at the link above, learn more about the prices and answers to many frequently asked questions.