Unloading your old shoes to help kids

As many of us continue to clean out our closets and unload things we just don't wear anymore, now could be the perfect time to get rid of your gently worn, unused shoes.
It ties into a shoe donation drive at The Greater Pittston YMCA, and Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA has launched a "Shoe Donation Fundraiser."
It's going on NOW through the end of October. The campaign was initially through September, but the deadline was extended to help collect as many shoes as possible.
How it works
- People drop off new or gently used shoes to a drop off location
- Shoes are bagged by Y staff
- Funds2Orgs will schedule a pick up of all the shoe bags
- Funds2Orgs will then send the YMCA a check for at least $1,000 for the shoe donations
Where shoes will go
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain, and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited.
Types of shoes accepted
- Shoes have to be in good condition to be cleaned up for re-use
- They will take kids and adult shoes
- Will accept dress shoes, boots, cleats, dance, sneakers, and sandals
- The shoes can not have excessive wear, holes, rips
Drop off location participants
- Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA
- Valley Running Company in Forty Fort
- Greater Pittston YMCA
- Porch pick-ups are available for bags of shoes with at least 10 pairs
Other business partners collecting
Businesses can easily sign up to collect donations, and the YMCA will come grab them!
- Pride Mobility
- Joyce Insurance
- Cawley Physical Therapy – Luzerne County locations (Kingston, Nanticoke, and Pittston)
The goal
The goal is to get 100 bags filled with 25 shoes in each bag! That would be 2,500 pairs of shoes, which guarantees the program at least a $1,000 check.
Where funding will go
The check received from Funds2Orgs in exchange for the shoes we collect with go towards educational supplies for our A.C.H.I.E.V.E. program! STEAM Activities will be the focus, so we have some great interactive games and programs to engage the students during downtime from virtual learning.
What is A.C.H.I.E.V.E.
A.C.H.I.E.V.E. is a school-aged, virtual learning program. Both the Wilkes-Barre Family and Pittston YMCA's are offering this program to families in need of childcare for their school-aged children during the workday. They are able to log into their virtual learning at the YMCA, have supervised assistance with work, and also, during downtime, participate in activities in the pool, gym, and playground.
To learn more about A.C.H.I.E.V.E., click here.
To inquire about openings with the A.C.H.I.E.V.E. program at the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA, email Ashlee.Rittenhouse@wbymca.org.
To inquire about openings with the A.C.H.I.E.V.E. program at The Greater Pittston YMCA, email bdugas@greaterpittstonymca.org.