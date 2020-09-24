Unloading your old shoes to help kids

A new campaign underway in Luzerne County might just be a real "shoe-in" for kids.

As many of us continue to clean out our closets and unload things we just don't wear anymore, now could be the perfect time to get rid of your gently worn, unused shoes.

It ties into a shoe donation drive at The Greater Pittston YMCA, and Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA has launched a "Shoe Donation Fundraiser."

It's going on NOW through the end of October. The campaign was initially through September, but the deadline was extended to help collect as many shoes as possible.

How it works

People drop off new or gently used shoes to a drop off location

Shoes are bagged by Y staff

Funds2Orgs will schedule a pick up of all the shoe bags

Funds2Orgs will then send the YMCA a check for at least $1,000 for the shoe donations

Where shoes will go

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain, and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited.

Types of shoes accepted

Shoes have to be in good condition to be cleaned up for re-use

They will take kids and adult shoes

Will accept dress shoes, boots, cleats, dance, sneakers, and sandals

The shoes can not have excessive wear, holes, rips

Drop off location participants

Other business partners collecting

Businesses can easily sign up to collect donations, and the YMCA will come grab them!

Pride Mobility

Joyce Insurance

Cawley Physical Therapy – Luzerne County locations (Kingston, Nanticoke, and Pittston)

The goal

The goal is to get 100 bags filled with 25 shoes in each bag! That would be 2,500 pairs of shoes, which guarantees the program at least a $1,000 check.

Where funding will go

The check received from Funds2Orgs in exchange for the shoes we collect with go towards educational supplies for our A.C.H.I.E.V.E. program! STEAM Activities will be the focus, so we have some great interactive games and programs to engage the students during downtime from virtual learning.

What is A.C.H.I.E.V.E.

A.C.H.I.E.V.E. is a school-aged, virtual learning program. Both the Wilkes-Barre Family and Pittston YMCA's are offering this program to families in need of childcare for their school-aged children during the workday. They are able to log into their virtual learning at the YMCA, have supervised assistance with work, and also, during downtime, participate in activities in the pool, gym, and playground.

To learn more about A.C.H.I.E.V.E., click here.

To inquire about openings with the A.C.H.I.E.V.E. program at the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA, email Ashlee.Rittenhouse@wbymca.org.