Memorial weekend moments: Tobyhanna Army Depot gears up to give back to community over holiday weekend

One of our area’s largest employers, known for supporting our warfighters, has several events on tap this weekend. Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey has the details.

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — The Tobyhanna Army Depot, which employs just under 3,500 people in our area, is preparing for several important Memorial Day moments this weekend.

Many members of the Depot’s team will be out and about in the community whether it’s supporting an Armed Forces Appreciation Night at PNC Field in Moosic or a Memorial Day Parade in Taylor.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted both events and gave viewers an inside look at some of the facility’s high-tech tools on Thursday.

The Tobyhanna Army Depot is considered our area’s largest industrial employer and makes a $2.9 billion impact annually in 11 counties across our region.

The Depot supports our nation’s warfighters with the latest cutting-edge communication tools.

Saturday’s baseball game:

WHAT: Armed Forces Appreciation Day. The Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

WHEN: This Saturday, May 28. Gates open at 3 p.m. Game time is 4:05 p.m.

WHERE: PNC Field in Moosic

Click here to learn more.

The Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are proud to honor those brave men and women who have served or are currently serving our great nation.

As a token of gratitude, join us on Armed Forces Appreciation Day - May 28, 2022 - at PNC Field . Active or retired members of our Armed Forces can present military identification at the Box Office to receive a complimentary ticket. In addition, the RailRiders are pleased to offer 25% off up to four additional tickets for family and friends. (Based on seating availability. This offer is not available online or over the phone. Must present identification at the time of purchase.)

Armed Forces Appreciation Night is presented by MetLife.

The Depot is planning a hat giveaway for the first 2,500 fans when the gates open at 3 p.m.

Memorial Day parade:

The Tobyhanna Army Depot will also be part of the Borough of Taylor’s Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 30, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Participants say the parade kicks off Monday at 10 a.m. from the Firehouse on Union Street in Taylor and ends at the Taylor Community Center (TCC) on South Main St.

Team Tobyhanna will have a parade vehicle and will also be marching, and depot commander COL Daniel Horn will be the guest speaker for a ceremony at the TCC.

Refreshments will be served at the TCC following the ceremony and the event is open to the public. The parade is organized by Sons of the American Legion Post 306.

