Tips to maximize Black Friday deals

Due to the pandemic, many businesses have stepped up their deals game a lot earlier than usual. A super-shopper from Dunmore shows Newswatch 16 what to look out for.

Black Friday is a day normally reserved for the hardcore shopper. However, shopping strategies and sales have changed this year.

With health experts encouraging us to avoid large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, many of those bargain hunters are left wondering where to turn.

For answers, Newswatch 16 connected with super sales shopper, blogger, and mother of 3, Jenna Urban from Dunmore.

She said, "Right now, most deals are online. So we're seeing a lot of big box stores roll out their deals early this year which is great for us. So we don't have to wait till Black Friday."

If you worry about shipping costs or if your gifts will get here on time, she has this advice. "When you are shopping online, look for the option to purchase and pick up curbside."

Before you hit buy, Jenna encourages us to compare online prices from other companies to ensure you’re getting the best deal. If you find a better price elsewhere, don’t be afraid to reach out to your preferred retailer to ask them to price match.

As for where you might find the deepest discounts? "This year, we're seeing a huge trend in like personalized items like items that tell a story. Those items canvasses and things for the home and kind of getting people to feel a little bit more connected," she explained. "Personalized items like Etsy, handmade stuff like that."

As you shop and spend, why not get paid? Here’s one way to score cash back on your holiday purchases this year.

"You definitely want to check out Rakuten," said Jenna. "And what you do is you search for your favorite store and you earn cashback on all of your purchases. And you can also even download in-store coupons and earn cash back for shopping in stores as well."

If you’re still stumped on what presents to pick, gift cards are always a great go-to option.

Here’s another way to maximize your money.

"I love Raise.com because you can actually purchase unused gift cards and also sell some. So if you have some laying in a drawer and you're looking to earn some extra cash, you can go on Raise.com and sell your unused gift cards, " Jenna said. "If you purchase a gift card from Raise.com, you'll get a discounted gift card and you can either get a physical gift card mailed to you that you can actually re-gift or you can get an instant electronic gift card that you can use for your online shopping."

Small businesses are always there for us. They've really struggled during COVID-19. Jenn offered holiday shopping advice when it comes to shopping small.

She said, "A lot of small businesses we're seeing do these awesome, like live videos of their deepest discounts and actual specials in the store. And a lot of online businesses even offer free local delivery."

Your best bet is to keep an eye on your favorite mom and pop shop’s social media pages to see what sales you can score this season.

Finally, while Black Friday is just days away and next week we have Cyber Monday, Jenna says, for the most part, you don’t have to wait for any special deals because things have totally changed this year. With more people stuck at home for the past several months…so many companies rolled out their best prices for holiday shoppers earlier than usual.

Online sales are expected to jump by 49.5%.

The National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales for 2020 to increase by 3.6% to 5.2% over 2019 and more seasonal workers will be hired 575,000 compared to last year's 562,000.