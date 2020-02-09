No recess, no problem! Tips to keep kids active while learning virtually

Worried too much time at home will turn your little one into a couch potato? Newswatch 16 is here to help by offering ideas to get children moving.

With many of those activities kids love not happening this fall because of the pandemic, things like recess and fall sports, how much exercise should your little ones be getting home?

To help offer some ideas, Newswatch 16 turned to two physical education teachers, Jesse and Jack Munley of Lackawanna County.

The couple shared several tips and exercise ideas with Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey on Wednesday.

Below are some of their key points:

Don't overwhelm your child. Start out walking every other day. Eventually, when the walking is easier, jog a bit. Or, you can see how many sit-ups they can do during commercials when watching television.

Make time for physical activity. Our lives are packed with work, school, etc. Set an alarm every day if you have to. (Be consistent)

Challenge your child. " I bet I can hold a plank longer than you." The winner has to pick an exercise or chore for the loser to perform.

Be creative. Create a scavenger hunt or obstacle course. Have your child be innovative and make up a new game to play together.

Make it fun. Your child will have more fun doing something they are interested in. If they love music, play freeze dance. If they love reading, pick a keyword in the book, and every time that word comes up, they perform an exercise.

Set short term and long term goals for your child. Every child's goals will be different depending on the individual. Be sure to only set goals that your child can reach at the time.

Put a time limit on electronics. Be consistent with the rules. Pediatric specialists recommend no more than 2 hours of screen time a day. Your child should do 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity every day.

Be a role model. If you are active, your child will be. All these ideas will work much better with a role model involved.

