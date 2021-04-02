Time to plan a trip? Expert advice on when & how to fly again

With more vaccines coming, there’s hope that we may finally be seeing the end of this pandemic. That has some wondering if it’s okay to start traveling by air again.

One thing that usually helps many of us get through the doldrums of winter, is planning a plane trip for the upcoming spring or summer.

But the big question facing so many during this pandemic: “Is it safe to take to the skies again?”

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey tackled this topic on Thursday.

“Let's talk about travel,” said Ryan Leckey. He asked Dr. Rutul Dalal, “What's your advice to people who are itching to book a flight to go somewhere? Is it safe?”

“I would say not at least until midsummer of this year, summer of 2021,” said Dr. Dalal.

Dr. Rutul Dalal specializes in Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases at UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport. He says even though COVID-19 vaccines are finally here, and coronavirus cases seem to be on the decline, we should still be cautious about booking a flight, especially overseas.

“You should be ready to wear a mask and some kind of eye protection, if possible, for your entire trip while you are on public transportation,” added Dr. Dalal. “And, of course, hand washing, hand hygiene and sort of cleaning the surfaces whether it's a bus, on a train, or a plane. That should always be the norm.”

Ryan asked Dr. Dalal, “What do you say to folks who are like 'travel seems to be one of the safest things I can do versus even going to the grocery store?'”

“Absolutely. Air travel is one of the safest modes of travel because ninety nine point nine percent of microorganisms, including the COVID virus, are filtered by the on-board filter. It's attached to the engines of the plane,” explained Dr. Dalal. “So once you're airborne, once the engines are running, then it's completely safe. The catch is when you're in security and when you're about to board the plane and you're going through the aisles, that's when there is a risk.”

Dr. Dalal also has this advice for anyone travelling. He said, “Try to avoid using public bathrooms, public restrooms, especially when you are on the flight.”

Even though Dr. Dalal says it may be best to wait until midsummer, or later, to fly again, he says travelling sooner is not out of the question:

“If you are really cooped up for your mental sanity or because of any other reason, if you have to travel, it is okay to travel. And as I said earlier, through air, but again, keeping in mind, masking prevents and helps contain the virus,” explained Dr. Dalal. “So, if you do that, make sure that your seats are all cleaned up, your tray tables and everything else, then yes, you can travel. But bear in mind that the risk is still there. But if you have to do it, you can do it.”

For those lucky enough to get the COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. Dalal said, “If you get the two vaccines and you can wait 14 days after your second dose of vaccine, then probably you are well protected. And that's what I'd probably say. You can even before midsummer if you have to.”

Dr. Dalal also offered more air travel advice to people thinking they want to book a flight. He said, “Well, I would say, be patient. Trust the science. Trust the vaccine. Take it whenever you can. And then there's definitely light at the end of the tunnel.”