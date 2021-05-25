The Tech Table: Free program launches at Scranton Public Library to help you with your digital devices

Having issues with your iPhone or laptop? A new program underway could provide the free help you're looking for when it comes to your high-tech tools.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A new and free program underway in Lackawanna County could help you get rid of some of those high-tech headaches that happen when our gadgets go bonkers.

You know, when your iPhone, laptop, or tablet just doesn't quite work the way you're hoping it would.

You may be familiar with the Genius Bar at the Apple Store (the closest being in Allentown). Well, that's sort of the vibe you can expect with a new "Tech Table" at the Scranton Public Library.

It's where people can bring their laptop, tablet, iPhone, Android, Kindle, etc., and receive assistance for free.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey and the tech team at the library showed how the program works on Tuesday.

The Scranton Public Library just launched the program.

When and where to find the "Tech Table"

It's available Monday and Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

You don't have to be a member of the library to use the service.

You can find the Tech Table in the Reference Department, located on the second floor of the Albright Memorial Library at 500 Vine Street.

Organizers say if the program takes off, they hope to expand its hours.

Mini-golf at the library returns

The Scranton Public Library's annual "Mini-Golf Fundraiser" is on tap for Sunday, June 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults. $5.00 for kids. The money raised benefits children's programs at the library.