The shift to thrift: It's National Secondhand Wardrobe Week

Thinking about revamping your spring wardrobe but don't want to blow a lot of cash? This could be your week to get thrifty. It's National Secondhand Wardrobe Week.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — From a new coat to funky new jeans, sometimes the coolest finds come from a thrift shop.

And this week could be the perfect time to punch up your purse collection and then some at those places that provide the mecca of discounts. After all, it's National Secondhand Wardrobe Week.

National Secondhand Wardrobe Week takes place the second week of February.

It's a week dedicated to thrift stores and how to shop secondhand.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey was at the Goodwill in Dickson City, Lackawanna County Tuesday morning on the hunt for cleaver thrifty finds. The nonprofit has nine locations in our area.