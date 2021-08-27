The Electric City Classic returns to Scranton this weekend

A family-friendly event involving some serious pedal power is back in Scranton this weekend.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Break out the bikes: the Electric City Classic is returning to Scranton for the weekend.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted the event with the group that's making it all happen.

The Electric City Classic Hill Climb is the big attraction.

The Hill Climb will return to historic Olive Street in east Scranton on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 4 p.m.to 7 p.m.

It's fun for the entire family.

How to get involved

You can sign up for the Hill Climb at this link. You can participate on bike, foot or wheelbarrow!

A noticeable change due to COVID-19

Unlike the first year in 2019, the criterium, which looks more like a pro bike race on a closed course, will not happen this year.