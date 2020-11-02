The Crayola Experience: A place to add color to dreary winter days

Ryan Leckey shows us a place that could not only brighten your family's mood but teach your kids something at the same time.

EASTON, Pa. — Beat down by winter? Tired of the gray skies?

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited a place that could brighten your day, and it’s just a short drive from our area.

On Tuesday, Ryan visited the Crayola Experience in Easton. It’s only one of five locations of its kind in the entire country. Head here for more background information.

Workers at the place describe it as “the perfect indoor family attraction any day, rain or shine! Here you immerse yourself in the world of Crayola, with tons of things to do for kids of all ages.”

Several kids and families from the Dallas area also joined Ryan on Tuesday.

They helped test out some of the interactive activities at the Crayola Experience, which include a big focus on STEAM. STEAM is an acronym for the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

Now through February 28, preschoolers get in free on weekdays only.