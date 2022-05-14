The Bench Project: A shared experience

Ever sat down on a bench outside and instantly felt a little more relaxed? Well, helping people unplug from a hurried life is the goal behind The Bench Project.

Example video title will go here for this video

SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — The Bench Project, which began in Luzerne County, wants to inspire and “nurture the human spirit by enabling connection through a shared experience, one bench at a time.”

The Bench Project started in 2013 with 20 benches on Beth Romanowski’s farm as a way to celebrate 20 years of marriage. Her daughter also helped her get the project off the ground.

Beth decided to place the benches on her farm with peaceful and inspiring views that would lead to thought-provoking silence.

To take her vision to the next level, Beth placed a journal and a pen in a weatherproof bag at each bench. She wanted anyone who sat to have a chance to reflect, write and share their experiences while on a bench.

“The healing experience of sitting on the bench is both in sharing your story and in reading the stories of the people that sat before you. So whether you write something beautiful that will inspire the next reader or something heavy you need to stop carrying with you, either way, it feels good to leave it at the bench,” Romanowski said.

Saturday’s event:

The Bench Project is welcoming folks to the original farm this weekend near Shavertown is open to the public. Proceeds from our walking (and sitting) this weekend will benefit Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge as part of our Giving Back Initiative. Bring your dog for a walk!

Click here for the Facebook event.

Location: Twin Oaks Farm, 974 Kasko Road, Shavertown, PA

Time : Saturday, May 14, 2022, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What to expect

It’s 3 miles, 31 benches, and plenty of opportunities to enjoy the forest, the fields, the pond, and the quiet beauty of the farm.

The path is groomed and clearly marked.

Leashed dogs are welcome, as well as free-range children.

The trails are not stroller friendly.

The fields are wet with dew early in the day, and hiking shoes/boots are recommended.

You don’t have to walk the whole trail; just do the upper loop, lower loop, or the express loop.

Donations of $5.00 per adult or $10.00 per family will be collected at the farm or can be made here.

Filling out the Hiking Waiver here will save you time at the farm.

Be sure to download Google Maps before arriving so you can follow the Bench Trail. Click here for the map.

Not sure what The Bench Project is about?