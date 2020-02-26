Test Your Fitness: Registration Now Open For “Clash For Cash 2020”

Workout, have fun and help change lives!

Think you’re fit?! “Clash For Cash 2020” is your chance to prove it!

Clash For Cash is one of northeastern Pennsylvania’s largest charity fitness competitions. Money raised benefits this fall’s WNEP’s Ryan’s Run. It's led by Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey. The campaign helps kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.

“Clash For Cash 2020” returns to Mohegan Sun Pocono’s Convention Center near Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey serves as the event host.

Beginners to advanced athletes are welcome.

Participants compete in multiple workouts during the day and have a chance to win prize money.

Teams of two men or two women can register. New this year, a mixed division where one male and one female can team-up.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED:

Early registration deals are available. HEAD HERE to sign up, learn more about the event and the workouts involved.

See highlights from last year’s Clash For Cash at this link.