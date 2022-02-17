A taste of home: Check out some of our areas' favorite snacks

Gotta get’em snacks! From Gertrude Hawk Chocolates to Middleswarth Potato Chips, these are some of our area’s popular picks for National Snack Month.

EXETER, Pa. — A national event could really have you working up an appetite. It's National Snack Food Month, and we wanted to take a closer look at those gotta-have goodies made here in our area.

There's a new one-stop-shop in Luzerne County that's shipping everyone's favorites worldwide.

It’s called Northeast Snacks. The company was once online for eight years just opened as brick and mortar.

It's located at 1701 Wyoming Avenue in Exeter (next to Royal Bakery).

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the tasty treat spot on Thursday.

While one focus of this month’s campaign is to promote healthy snacks, Newswatch 16 couldn’t tackle National Snack Food Month without highlighting some of your favorites from across Pennsylvania.