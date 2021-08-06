Survivors on the Sock: Cornhole Tournament returns for year two along Loyalsock Creek near Montoursville

Calling all cornstars! A family-friendly cornhole tournament returns to Lycoming County this weekend to help raise funds for local cancer support programs.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — It’s the weekend event where you can really “toss” yourself into some serious family fun.

The second annual “Survivors on the Sock” Cornhole Tournament gets fired up Saturday, August 7, 2021, near Montoursville.

The tournament takes place next to the Loyalsock Creek. It'll be held outside Pier 87 Bar and Grill. The address is 5647 State Route 87, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Never heard of cornhole? It’s a game where small bags filled with dried corn are tossed at a target. The goal is to get the “bag” into the hole, which is carved into one end of an inclined wooden platform.

Who the event helps:

This year’s cornhole tournament will raise money for not only the Livestrong Program at the Eastern Lycoming YMCA, which supports local cancer survivors, but also the Delaney Heller Foundation.

The Delaney Heller Foundation raises money for local families whose children are going through cancer treatments. Oftentimes, the group sends gifts to the child or a fun activity for the family. Heath Heller started the foundation to honor his daughter, a brain cancer survivor.

The West Branch Cornhole organization is helping with tomorrow’s tournament. They’re hosting the three-division tournament, which includes backyard, social and competitive brackets for all skill levels.

Saturday’s tournament is held in memory of Annie Alexander, a former Eastern Lycoming YMCA member who lost her battle to cancer.

Getting involved:

Cost: there will be a $50 registration fee per team. All players will receive a $5 gift card for lunch at Pier 87, a t-shirt, and a chance to win cash prizes!

Rally your team! You can pre-register with West Branch Cornhole at wbcbags@gmail.com, or you can register the day of at Pier 87 starting at 10 a.m.

Other highlights:

Everyone has a chance to win gift baskets, all thanks to local businesses.

Organizers say the event is possible through generous donations from the Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, the West Branch Cornhole League, and Pier 87 Bar & Grill.

Also on tap this year, an after-party at The Loyalsock Hotel and a celebration of cancer survivors.

About the Livestrong Program at the YMCA according to organizers:

"We run a 12-week program for cancer survivors. We give them small group personal training, two sessions a week for 90 minutes a session for 12 weeks. In addition, survivors also get a 12-week free family membership. That way, their entire family can use the Y.

In addition, we provide an alumni program for all graduates. Our survivors never have to leave the Y. We offer scholarships to them to keep them connected in the Y while being mindful of the bills they incurred due to their cancer diagnosis. Our Alumni program runs every week. They meet with a trainer once a week as a group. Then, get homework to complete at a later day in the week as a group.

This program will never cost a survivor a dime."

Many YMCAs across our area offer this program. Contact a Y in your community to learn more!

Questions about the event?

If you have any questions, contact Elisa Allen, the Wellness Director at the Eastern Lycoming YMCA.

She can be reached via email at elisaa@rvrymca.org or by phone at her office at 570-546-8822 ext. 407 or by cell at 570-506-3277.

Event facts: