Surviving our country's crises

Yvette Gagnon of Scranton shares a life lesson for us all during these trying times. The 95-year-old survived World War II and the Great Depression.

The coronavirus pandemic is certainly not the first major crisis to face this country.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey introduced us to a woman on Tuesday who has survived many other tough times.

Yvette Gagnon is 95 years old. She now lives in Scranton. Yvette has experienced first-hand everything from the Great Depression of the 1930s to World War II in the 1940s.

Newswatch 16 talked with her about living through those trying times and this current pandemic.

"It’s tough, it’s tough. I’m afraid to go out of my apartment because of the virus,” Gagnon said.

Yvette has pretty much seen it all. She was born in Massachusetts in 1925 back when Calvin Coolidge was president.

In her 95 years, Yvette has experienced plenty, both good and bad.

Among those experiences: living through the Great Depression.

"Well, I was pretty young during the Depression, it was really my mom and dad who suffered with all that," Gagnon said.

Yvette’s mom and dad ended up moving their family to Canada because of the depression. They hoped things would be better there.

They later moved back to the states and were living in Rhode Island when World War II broke out.

”I was 16 years old when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. It was quite a shock to all of us,” Gagnon said. "President Roosevelt came on and said he was declaring war against Japan and Germany. Oh my gosh, we were all so upset, we had to fight two wars."

Yvette’s family hoped and prayed when her older brother Arthur left to fight the war in the Pacific.

"It was terrible for them. For us, we stayed home; it was just a long sad four years,” Gagnon said.

Thankfully, Arthur survived.

After the war, Yvette married Corporal Raymond Gagnon.

They moved to Pennsylvania in the 50s when Raymond got a job in Scranton.

They raised three girls, and after Raymond passed away in 1974, Yvette worked at a hospital until she retired.

And now, after all that Yvette has lived through, she’s experiencing yet another terrible national crisis.

"It’s awful, awful. Everything has stopped, we don’t do anything. We don’t play cards; we don’t have any book club. It’s sad that we can’t get together," Gagnon said.

But having survived the Great Depression and World War II gives Yvette hope that things will once again get better.

"Well, I think you have to continue to have faith and to be strong and believe in God. God will help you," Gagnon said.