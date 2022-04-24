Stepping up to help area veterans & their families: Leadership Lackawanna gives back to Camp Freedom

Area business professionals, who are part of the latest Leadership Lackawanna class, are hosting a weekend event to help people improve the grounds at Camp Freedom.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The 1800 acres at Camp Freedom near Carbondale may soon be a little easier to navigate thanks to a group of local professionals.

One of the projects with Leadership Lackawanna in 2022 is to help Camp Freedom purchase and place road signs to help visitors navigate the nonprofit's various hiking trails and outdoor activities.

If you haven't heard of the place, Camp Freedom offers hunting, fishing and so much more for disabled veterans, first responders, their families, and Gold Star families.

The organization provides these individuals a chance to experience the outdoors in a safe and protected manner while giving them exposure to the life healing benefits of outdoor activities.

Those who run the program say that Camp Freedom focuses on "high-quality outdoor adventures to our American Heroes combining each activity with peer-to-peer interaction and camaraderie.

Camp Freedom helps offset the disasters trend of isolation, drug and/or alcohol, and desperation that so many of our true heroes (vets and first responders) go through due to the trauma they have faced with peer-to-peer interaction, camaraderie, and outdoor adventures."

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey visited the nonprofit on Thursday to highlight the upcoming weekend event that's open to the public.

Sunday's event:

What: Awareness Walk

When: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Camp Freedom, 284 Number 7 Road, Carbondale, PA 18407

Cost: $15

You can sign up online by clicking here! (online registration ends Saturday at noon).

