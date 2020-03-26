Staying sober during coronavirus outbreak

Sobriety is never easy, but add in a worldwide pandemic, and it makes it even harder. Newswatch 16 has where to turn for free resources to maintain recovery.

When it comes to maintaining sobriety, health professionals say social isolation can sometimes trigger substance abuse.

But there is help available right now in the state of Pennsylvania as Newswatch 16 learned from an area expert who can also relate to what many recovering addicts are going through.

Pat McDonough works for Huntington Creek Recovery Center in Shickshinny.

"I want to say to people, as someone who has been in recovery for nine years and is a licensed social worker and is the professional in this situation, I'm going through it too."

With social isolation suspending those important recovery meetings that many in our area depend on, Pat shared the free one-stop-shop that could help. It's Pennsylvania's Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs' website.

"There's a section in there called Covid-19. It will the virtual resources. There's also hotline people can call if they need treatment to find out which treatment centers are still taking patients," added McDonough.

The hotline number is 1-800-662-HELP.

Here's something else to keep in mind.

" I can't emphasize staying connected with other humans as much as possible," explained McDonough.