Statewide program offers companionship and more during pandemic

SHARE Housing is expanding in our area. It has also played a role for the elderly during COVID-19.

SHARE Housing is a program that helps elderly people stay in their home longer.

SHARE stands for Shared Housing and Resource Exchange.

SHARE brings together homeowners who want to share their home with home seekers. These are people looking for housing in exchange for rent, help around the house, or a combination of both.

Essentially, the home seeker receives their own bedroom and agreed-upon use of the common areas.

Those who run the program say, "every arrangement is unique depending on the needs, preferences, and abilities of the participants involved."

The program is supported by the Pennsylvania Department on Aging. It's run by the state and funded through federal dollars.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey highlighted what's new with SHARE housing and the impact it could make on people during the pandemic.

Although SHARE started in 2017, it has recently expanded.

For three years, SHARE was in Monroe, Pike, and Wayne Counties. Now, SHARE is also servicing Union, Snyder, Crawford and Venango Counties.

Those who help run the program say during the COVID-19 shutdown, SHARE matches "enjoyed companionship with their sharer and weren't alone."

Facts About SHARE

The following information is courtesy of the SHARE housing program:

Homes must be located in Monroe, Pike, Wayne, Union, Snyder, Crawford, and Venango Counties.

Anyone over 18 can apply.

Sharer can only be charged 30% of their income for rent.

One person in the match must be 60 or over.

It started in July 2017. In three years, they've had 39 matches!

Top 4 reasons to try SHARE is financial, companionship, security, and help with household chores.

SHARE is a program of choice!

It can also be said that this is an old fashion idea that has been modernized. In the past, people would rent rooms by word of mouth or rent a room to a farmhand. Now the SHARE program from the Pennsylvania Department of Aging can facilitate this process by finding a match and conducting background checks.

SHARE relationships and situations can be compared to what you'd see in a TV show like "The Odd Couple," "Three's Company," or "Friends."

How to get involved:

Depending on the county you'd like to live in where the program is offered, contact any of the SHARE Housing Counselors below.

Monroe County:

Lauren Buccine, MSW

SHARE Housing Counselor

Shared Housing and Resource Exchange

Monroe, Pike & Wayne Counties

150 Pike County Boulevard Hawley, PA 18428

Work Cell: (570) 832-0538

lbuccine@pikepa.org

Pike and Wayne County:



Larisa Yusko

SHARE Housing Counselor

Monroe, Pike, Wayne Counties

150 Pike County Blvd.

Hawley, PA 18428

(570) 832-5133

lyusko@pikepa.org

Union-Snyder AAA:

Dea Schader

SHARE Housing Counselor

Union/Snyder Agency on Aging

116 North 2nd Street

Lewisburg, PA 17837

570-524-2100 Ext 1013

work cell: 570-412-4620

dschader@usaaa17.org

Crawford County AAA:

Sharon Moosmann

1034 Park Ave

Meadville, PA 16335

Office phone: 814-336-1792 ext 145

smoosmann@activeaging.org

Venango County AAA: