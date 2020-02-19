Springing ahead to summer: Body lifts outside the gym

SCRANTON, Pa. — From Brazilian butt-lifts to lash lifts, even workouts for your face, some people in our are turning to technology and treatments to help tune-up for swimsuit season.
Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted some of these non-invasive makeovers from "The Beauty Mark" along Spruce Street in downtown Scranton.
While experts recommend diet and exercise is your first line of defense to slim down for summer, the nonsurgical procedures highlighted Wednesday could help men and women with trouble spots such as loose skin or stubborn love-handles.
The one face treatment featured is what workers describe as "...not a Facial. It's a Workout." They explained how they use a variety of technologies like Cryo and microcurrent along with Hydrajelly masks, one being made from Australian Sheep's Placenta to help smooth, tighten, and add glow to the face.
Another technology that's helping some get trim for warmer weather, when exercise and diet are not enough, is called CryoSlimming. It's described as a non-invasive, safe solution that claims to naturally destroys fat cells. Workers at The Beauty Mark say, "you can lose between half an inch to 2 inches in just one session, and it can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles."
See the prices at this link.
Here is more information below on CryoToning according to its website:
Most asked questions
- What is Cryoskin? Cryoskin is a machine manufactured in Paris with a focus on non-invasive sessions for slimming and toning.
- How does it work? The session lasts for 28 minutes and is done manually through a massage technique. The session begins with heat and then a decrease in temperature to -8° for the duration of the session.
- Is it safe? The sessions are very safe and non-invasive. Many clients visit us during the lunch break or immediately before or after a workout. There is no down-time after the session. More details can be found about Cryoskin and their safety recommendations.
- How long does it take to see results? The results can last for years, but it is recommended to schedule one to two sessions every six months to maintain the best results.
- What are common results? Research has shown customers are 38% slimmer compared to 22% slimmer with other solutions. These results were seen over the course of 10 weeks after 100+ individuals completing five sessions each.
- How does it treat cellulite? The treatment causes vasoconstriction and vasodilation in the blood vessels. This increases blood flow, which results in increased collagen and elastin production. Collagen helps to break down cellulite.