Springing ahead to summer: Body lifts outside the gym

Ryan Leckey has a look at spring and summer lifts for your body, thanks to high tech tools.

SCRANTON, Pa. — From Brazilian butt-lifts to lash lifts, even workouts for your face, some people in our are turning to technology and treatments to help tune-up for swimsuit season.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted some of these non-invasive makeovers from "The Beauty Mark" along Spruce Street in downtown Scranton.

While experts recommend diet and exercise is your first line of defense to slim down for summer, the nonsurgical procedures highlighted Wednesday could help men and women with trouble spots such as loose skin or stubborn love-handles.

The one face treatment featured is what workers describe as "...not a Facial. It's a Workout." They explained how they use a variety of technologies like Cryo and microcurrent along with Hydrajelly masks, one being made from Australian Sheep's Placenta to help smooth, tighten, and add glow to the face.

Another technology that's helping some get trim for warmer weather, when exercise and diet are not enough, is called CryoSlimming. It's described as a non-invasive, safe solution that claims to naturally destroys fat cells. Workers at The Beauty Mark say, "you can lose between half an inch to 2 inches in just one session, and it can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles."

