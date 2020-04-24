Bright Side 16: Spreading kindness after tragedy

Even with so many restrictions these days, so many of you, who are also dealing with tough times, are still finding ways to give back to others.

The Cronin family from the Dallas area is just among the many families bringing hope and joy to others as we all wait on word for when life might get back to normal.

But for the Cronins, it's about turning the tragic loss of a loved one into something that could bring joy and hope to others.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey introduced us to the Cronins during his Bright Side 16 segment on Friday.

"We don't always have the necessary means to donate money and things like that. We were just hoping for something we were able to do," Marcia Cronin said.

Giving back while still trying to keep your own family together is a thread woven through so many of our communities right now. During this COVID-19 crisis, the Cronins in Dallas wanted to do something.

Mom, Marcia, and her three girls decided on volunteering.

The family teamed up with Al Beech West Side Food Pantry in Kingston to help deliver food to those in need.

"I figured that was an easy way where I could still keep the kids safe because I wasn't around a whole bunch of people. I could load the stuff into the car, and they were still able to stay safe," Marcia said.

But it's the extra step the Cronin family is taking during those deliveries that really makes an impression: making each recipient a handwritten card for the person on the other side of that door receiving a much-needed meal.

"I was thinking about people who were reading them (the cards) and that they would smile," 12-year-old Kierra Cronin said.

"Each one of them picked what kind of art they wanted to draw," Marcia said.

But the Cronin's act of kindness comes with someone special in mind, Marcia's sister, and the girls' beloved Aunt, Tori Brong, who they called TT.

In June 2017, 26-year-old Tori died tragically in a mass shooting at a grocery store near Tunkhannock. She left behind a young son. Although it's been years later, there's not a day that goes by that the girls aren't asking about their Aunt Tori.

"After losing my sister, sorry, I'm going to get emotional, we just wanted to not let that negative control the world. We wanted to bring joy and show the girls there is still joy in the world," Marcia said. "I think she (Tori) would be proud. She was always helping other people."

They're simple cards made by kids. It's all to inspire others who may be struggling in their own way. It's a lesson in spreading hope.

"No act of kindness is too small," said Marcia.

