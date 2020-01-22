Splash, Spin, Sprint — Family Friendly Indoor Triathlon Races Into Marywood University

A one of a kind wintertime event is racing into Marywood University. It all surrounds “The Race Under The Roof,” an indoor triathlon. It’s family-fr...

A one of a kind wintertime event is racing into Marywood University.

It all surrounds "The Race Under The Roof," an indoor triathlon. It’s family-friendly. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the indoor race on Wednesday.

Organizers got the word out early in order to give families time to train/practice for the event.

The event is for all ages. It’s open to the public. You do not have to be a student or employee of Marywood to participate.

WHEN IT HAPPENS:

The indoor tri will take place Saturday, Feb. 22, in the Center for Athletics and Wellness at Marywood University in the Scranton area. This is the first year Marywood is hosting the event. It’s taken place before in another location in Lackawanna County.

The indoor triathlon features 16 athlete heats that will begin every 45 minutes, starting at 7:30 AM.

WANT TO BE ON A RELAY TEAM?

If you would like to do a relay, Swim/Bike or Bike/Run, please register by contacting Brendan Wilson at bwilson2116@gmail.com or call him at 518-527-5885. Or, reach out if you only want to do one event and need help finding a team.

HOW TO SIGN UP ONLINE:

Click here to register and choose your heat time. The cost is $10 for Marywood Student/staff and $25 for the general public. Money raised benefits Marywood Pacers Aquatics Club, which is a swim team comprised of local students high school-aged or younger.

THE INDOOR TRIATHLON INVOLVES:

10 Minute Swim

10 Minute Transition

25 Minute Bike

5 Minute Transition

20 Minute Run