Spin for Scholarships: Upcoming event in Pittston supports early childhood programs for area kids

An event hitting Pittston this weekend helps raise the money needed to make sure early learning programs are available for parents & kids who really need them.

PITTSTON, Pa. — To say childcare is more important now during these tough times is an understatement.

Some nonprofits even help provide scholarships to families that can’t afford it like the Greater Pittston YMCA.

It’s also why that YMCA in Luzerne County is carrying on an annual tradition this weekend to make sure its mission to help kids continues.

The Greater Pittston YMCA’s child care facility is a lot more than just a spot for youngsters to interact, paint or even bust a move.

The early learning programs offered at the nonprofit in Luzerne County have continued almost nonstop since the pandemic began. So, many frontline workers relying on the team here to help look after their little ones and help them thrive.

“Here at the Greater Pittston YMCA Early Learning Center, we provide care for children for 12 months to 12 years old. We have a toddler program, which is for children who are one to three years old, a preschool and prekindergarten for three to five years old, and a school-age program that's offering virtual learning full time right now for children who are five to 12 years old,” said Bri Dugas, Childcare Director at Greater Pittston YMCA.

“Throughout this pandemic, we've really seen an influx of families looking for quality, safe daycare options, and not only our YMCA, but YMCA’s all over the region in central and northeastern Pennsylvania have really stepped up to provide that type of care for families,” added Janelle Drach, Executive Director at Greater Pittston YMCA. “And we know they're still struggling financially. So, if we can help that burden and reduce that cost for them, then that's a great opportunity.”

The Greater Pittston Y is trying to reduce that cost for childcare with its 3rd Annual Spin-A-Thon. It’s $25 a person. This year, the theme is focused on childcare scholarships for families that qualify. The Y has also made some changes because of the pandemic.

Ryan asked, “What are some of the health guidelines or restrictions you guys have in place? So, everyone knows if I come there, I'm going to feel safe.”

“So, we're actually moving our bikes out of our smaller spin bike room and we're putting them in our gymnasium. So, they're going to be very well spread out. We're we are asking everybody does wear a mask throughout the event and then we're going to be sanitizing all the bikes in between. It's a forty-five-minute spin,” explained Janelle.

You also have an option to support the cause and spin virtually with a bike you may have at home.

“We're very cognizant that this is one of our first events since we had to close for the pandemic. So, we are taking extra precautions, make sure everybody feels safe and has fun and can celebrate the YMCA and a little bit of St. Paddy's fun,” added Janelle.

SIGN UP FOR THE SPIN-A-THON

To register for Saturday morning’s event at the Greater Pittston YMCA, click here.

If you’re a family that could use help with childcare, many YMCAs offer similar programs across our area and scholarship help. Your best bet is to contact a Y in your community.

If you’re interested and have a background of working in early childhood education, the Greater Pittston Y is also hiring.