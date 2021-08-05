South Scranton on the comeback: New neighbors, new faces, new life for part of the Electric City

If you haven't visited Scranton lately, an upcoming farmers market in the city could be just the reason to take that trip!

SCRANTON, Pa. — From a taste of Brooklyn to a taste of Mexico, a lot of new life is popping up recently in part of Scranton.

The city's south side is on the comeback.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted some of the new sights to see on Thursday.

Ryan visited Butter's Barber Shop & Salon along Pittston Avenue. Here, members of United Neighborhood Centers joined Newswatch 16 to share the revitalization happening in South Scranton.

Amar Bell, AKA Butters, owns the barbershop where Newswatch 16 stopped by. Butters is a big believer in South Scranton and recently bought a nearby laundromat as a way to continue to invest in this part of Scranton.

There are also several new places to eat.

If you need an extra reason to venture into this part of the Electric City, check out the South Scranton Farmers Market. It runs every Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon. GPS 526 Cedar Avenue, Scranton. The farmers market is behind Peoples Security Bank.

