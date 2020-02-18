Same social club, new mission to help Luzerne County nonprofits

A place once known for dashing dinners is serving up something new.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A new event is coming to Luzerne County.

It's called "501C Free: Raise to the Finish."

Organizers of this campaign say, "The Westmoreland Club is giving ALL Luzerne County nonprofits the opportunity to raise funds for their organizations, receive invaluable education and networking opportunities. One winner will receive an additional grand prize valued at more than $10,000."

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted the campaign on Tuesday.

People volunteering on the project say its focus is to help the surrounding community and engage in philanthropic outreach.

How it works

The campaign allows organizations to obtain votes and donations online. Votes range from $5 & $10.

501C FREE provides each participating organization educational opportunities (Legal, Grant Writing, Events) AKA invaluable tools to take with them as they grow to the next level.

They'll also get a forum to interact with other organizations in varying stages of success.

The winning nonprofit receives $5,000 toward an event at the Westmoreland Club.

Organizers say the "501c3's are encouraged to tell their WHY, inspire our community to help them live their passion and ultimately support our local organizations working to make Luzerne County better for all who live here."