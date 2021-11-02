Sharing the love: Ways to make sure nursing home residents aren’t forgotten this Valentine’s Day

To make sure nursing home residents aren't forgotten this Valentine's Day, a group of local high schools are stepping up to spread the love.

When it comes to Valentine's Day, many of us are lucky enough to be surrounded by our quarantine crew.

But for others, especially those in nursing homes, they haven't been able to see the people they really care about in person for almost a year.

But to make sure they're not forgotten this weekend, a group of local high schoolers is stepping up.

Newswatch 16's Ryan's Leckey spotlighted that group on Thursday. It's the "Nonprofit Leadership Club" at Scranton Prep in Lackawanna County.

For the past two years, those students have been on a mission.

“The goal is to raise money for nonprofits, do kind deeds and really just reach out into the community. We're not a nonprofit. We just support nonprofits in the area,” said Scranton Prep senior Sarah Boyle.

Places like Allied Services. It's one of the spots Scranton Prep’s Leadership Club is trying to help this Valentine’s Day by making cards for residents.

“People keep coming up to me and saying, 'my grandma is at that nursing home. She's going to love that. It's going to make her Valentine's Day,'” said Scranton Prep senior Gabby Price. “It is so important that people our age and every age are trying to make other people's lives easier right now because this pandemic is taking such a toll on everyone."

That's especially true since pretty much all nursing home residents in our area haven’t been able to hug their loved ones in person for almost a year. Sometimes those virtual visits just aren’t enough.

“It's been very tough for them,” said Allied Services Lenore Shiner. “But knowing that people love them and knowing that people are thinking of them makes all the difference in the world.”

Ryan asked Lenore what else people can donate.

“If you're looking to donate anything to Allied for the residents, it would be great if you could donate word search books, crossword books, Sudoku books. They love to do those coloring books. They love to color anything. Artwork, you can get artwork and deliver it to us. We'll make sure that the residents get a hold of it and they can do it in their rooms and then hang it in their rooms,” added Lenore. “It's really an important thing to keep them busy because happy residents heal a lot faster. And that's what our goal is, to have them be happy so that they can get better and get back to their families.”

“Just doing the small things to make people have a better day,” said Scranton Prep senior Gabby Price.

All small things that can make a big impact.

