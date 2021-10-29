'Selfie museums' sweep the nation: New studio opening soon in Lackawanna County

Selfie studios and factories – they're considered the Instagram and TikTok playgrounds for all ages.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It's a safe bet that you've taken a selfie with your smartphone.

And if you're a fan of Instagram and TikTok and want to take your selfies to the next level, a new spot in the Scranton area could be for you!

It's called "Selfie Studio Scranton." The place is gearing up for its grand opening on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at the Viewmont Mall.

The venue in Lackawanna County is a first of a kind to hit our area. It's similar to other "selfie museums" or "selfie factories" sweeping the nation.

The backstory:

Selfie Studio Scranton is the brainchild of two moms who wanted to give their teenagers a creative outlet. After being stuck inside for so long during COVID, the pair was looking for a way to keep their kids engaged and excited about something new.

The moms learned about "selfie museums" sweeping the nation and thought it all seemed like such a fun idea. So, the pair launched the Selfie Studio.

It's not just for teenagers, though. The place promises to be a perfect spot for family pictures, birthday photos, or even date night. The business also offers dressing rooms so you can bring in different outfits for the best pictures.

The moms running the business say their goal in the near future is to also launch Sip and Paints, cupcake decorating, and TikTok dance classes, along with other events.

The event space is also hoping to attract Sorority/Fraternity Rush nights, Bachelor/Bachelorette parties, corporate events, and more!

What to expect:

Selfie Studio Scranton is considered an Instagram and TikTok playground for all ages. The interactive photography studio features more than 45 diverse backgrounds for your selfie-taking adventures.

There's also a 360-degree selfie experience and confetti room to add to the fun.

How to reserve your spot:

Selfie Studio Scranton in the Viewmont Mall opens Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Reservations Recommended - Book Here! However, walk-ins are welcome as space allows.

Hours:

Thursday: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m.

Cost:

$22 for 12 and older.

$18 for ages 11 and younger (paid adult required for each three children).

Where the inspiration came from: